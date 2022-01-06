Cabinet approves agreement between India, Spain on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved the signing of Agreement between India and Spain on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters.

According to a press statement from the Cabinet on Thursday, "the agreement will help in making available, reliable, quick and cost-effective information and intelligence for the prevention and investigation of Customs offences and apprehending of Customs offenders."

The Agreement would provide a legal framework for sharing of information between the Customs authorities of the two countries and help in the proper administering of Customs laws and detection and investigation of Customs offences and the facilitation of legitimate trade.

According to the statement the agreement has the provisions of the correct assessment of customs duties, especially information pertaining to the determination of the customs value, tariff classification and the origin of the goods traded between the two countries.

The authenticity of any document produced in support of a declaration (such as certificate of origin, invoices etc.) made to the requesting authority, it added.

Customs offence concerning illicit movement of the following: Arms, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices; Works of art and antiques, which are of significant historical, cultural of archaeological value; Toxic materials and other substances dangerous to the environment and public health; Goods subject to substantial customs duties or taxes; New means and methods employed for committing Customs offences against Customs legislation, the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor