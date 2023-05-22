Cambodia arrests 3 women, seizing 150 kg of illicit drugs: Official

By IANS | Published: May 22, 2023 12:48 AM 2023-05-22T00:48:03+5:30 2023-05-22T01:30:35+5:30

Phnom Penh, May 22 Cambodia's anti-drug police have arrested three local women for allegedly trafficking illicit drugs, seizing ...

Cambodia arrests 3 women, seizing 150 kg of illicit drugs: Official | Cambodia arrests 3 women, seizing 150 kg of illicit drugs: Official

Cambodia arrests 3 women, seizing 150 kg of illicit drugs: Official

Next

Phnom Penh, May 22 Cambodia's anti-drug police have arrested three local women for allegedly trafficking illicit drugs, seizing a total of 150 kg narcotics, an official said.

The trio were apprehended on Saturday during a raid in the capital Phnom Penh and its adjacent Kandal province.

"A total of 150 kg illicit drugs in four types as well as a car were confiscated from the three suspected women," the Interior Ministry's Secretary of State and spokesman Khieu Sopheak said on Sunday in a report released to media.

He added that police were currently hunting for their masterminds and accomplices, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cambodia has no death sentence for a drug trafficker. Under its law, someone found guilty of trafficking more than 80 gram of illicit drugs could be jailed for life.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Khieu sopheak Khieu sopheak Xinhua The Interior Ministry Interior Ministry Afghan Interior Ministry Xinhua News Saudi interior ministry Xinhua news agency Xinhua news agency quoted comptroller of the royal household Xinhua news agency quoted seven news