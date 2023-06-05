Cambodia's Angkor attracts 344,757 int'l tourists in 5 months

Phnom Penh, June 5 Cambodia's famed Angkor Archaeological Park received 344,757 foreign tourists in the first five months of 2023, up 653 per cent from 45,779 in the same period last year, an official statement said on Monday.

The Unesco World Heritage Site made $16 million in revenue from ticket sales during the January-May period this year, up 765 per cent from $1.85 million in the same period last year, Xinhua news agency quoted the state-owned Angkor Enterprise's statement as saying.

In May alone, the park greeted 45,759 foreigners, making $2 million in revenue from ticket sales, the statement said.

Ministry of Tourism spokesman Top Sopheak told Xinhua: "We believe that more foreign tourists will come to Cambodia, especially to the Angkor, in the coming years, as many airlines have resumed their flights to the kingdom."

