"Can I have your autograph" to "PM Modi is the BOSS!" Indian Foreign policy all the way!

New Delhi [India], June 6 : The visuals of Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape touching the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21st touched the heart of every Indian and captured the attention of viewers worldwide.

PM Modi had just arrived at the Island nation, after a hectic few days at the G7 leaders' summit in Japan.

PM Modi was greeted personally by Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister. PM James Marape, in a sign of extreme respect, bent down and touched PM Modi's feet, seeking the Indian Prime Minister's blessings...a gesture that transcended any religious or protocol norms in place, a gesture that was an acknowledgement of the love and respect India had accrued as a result of its selfless foreign policy.

Rewind back a few days...and the accolades had kept coming. During the all-important QUAD meet in Japan, the leader of the World's strongest economy, US President Joe Biden, jokingly told PM Modi that he should be asking for an autograph from him.

During an informal conversation, Joe Biden, who will be hosting PM Modi for a State Dinner in Washington DC in June, told PM Modi that his office was being inundated with calls for seats at the state dinner.

A seat at the PM Modi State Dinner at the White House is a hot ticket! During the same QUAD meeting, the Australian PM, Anthony Albanese, chimed in about the thousands of people who packed stadiums to hear PM Modi speak. Albanese went a step ahead...in a packed stadium in Sydney, he exclaimed, "PM Modi is the BOSS!"

Anthony Albanese the Prime Minister of Australia while complimenting on the stature and respect that PM Modi, has gotten over time said "The last time I saw someone on the stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the BOSS." This was during the visit of the PM to Australia last month.

The impact of India's pro-people, globe-oriented foreign policy has been so remarkable that India has not only garnered acknowledgement the world over but there has been also an overwhelming interest from all corners of the world to forge a coveted alliance with the 'Leader of the Global South'.

India's foreign policy has flourished in recent years, particularly in the Modi era and how it has become a model to be emulated for the rest of the world.

PM Modi received a rousing welcome as thousands of Indian expatriates in Australia gathered for a community event in Sydney, to mark his arrival and celebrate the unparalleled popularity of Modi on a global scale.

The fervent fandom was led by Prime Minister Albanese himself, who referred to Modi as 'The Boss' and to Indians as the disseminators of the true ethos of democracy.

Albanese, also said that you have brought the spirit of the world's biggest democracy to Australia and you have helped make our democracy stronger and more inclusive.

"You've strengthened Australian society, bringing our country the benefits and riches of such a beautiful and diverse culture. And I'm so proud that you have made Australia your home - that you see your life and your future here," PM Albanese added.

It is the result of India's diligent diplomatic endeavours and an effective foreign policy that Indians around the world enjoy widespread esteem today.

Indian foreign policy has been open-minded and inclusive of all. It places as much emphasis on global well-being as it does on Indian interests.

Indian foreign policy's economic component has taken a more practical approach and has addressed each bilateral relationship with its bespoke elements. Free Trade Agreements are being put in place at a fast clip with countries thereby doing away with red tape and tariffs.

India is negotiating the reduction or complete elimination of tariffs with a number of countries. Major global economies, too, have expressed interest in India's trading model and are very close to reaching a final deal.

As a leading voice of the Global South, the decision makers in the South Block do not discriminate between the size of nations. Leading with a philosophy of 'The world is one', India's export of critical Covid vaccines has not been forgotten by nations that had limited means to procure the life-saving medicines themselves.

India's vaccine export is one of the reasons that countries look up to India for assistance and guidance through all forms of crisis, be it socio-political, economic or singularly centred on a single event.

James Marape the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea also conveyed his opinion in the direction to extend his admiration for India by saying that" At the end of these dialogues, may Indian and Pacific relationship in return gets strengthened.

But more importantly, the issues that we are facing, the Pacific Island Nations, especially the smaller ones amongst us, are heard in the right context and are given support by you 'The leader of the Global South'.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar after coming back to India alongside PM Modi mentioned similar events that had happened during the 3 country visit last month.

Jaishankar said that "The PM of Papua New Guinea was talking to our ambassador, Marape at that time had told the ambassador that he does not consider India's PM just another PM, he is not just another guest for me, for me he is a 'Vishwa Guru' (world's teacher)."

He also mentioned that all the bilateral talks that had taken place during that tour were centred around India's transformation, people wanted to know from our Prime Minister, how did you manage the Covid crisis, how did you manage the vaccinations, how did you manage digital delivery and how did you provide food for 80 crore people.

India, which is currently chairing the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation, among various other significant political chairs, has assured Island countries that she would assist them under all circumstances.

PM Modi during the meeting with Marape had assured that there will be assistance from India for all their needs. He said, "Be it digital technology or space technology or health security or food security or climate change or environmental protection, we are with you in every way. Excellencies, we believe in multilateralism like you and we support free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific".

There has been a growing global consensus that India is one of the most transparent, accountable, and democratic states in the world.

Have you ever wondered why India, which is not an active member of one of the most powerful groupings of the world, G7, is invited every single time a summit-level meeting is held?

The reason is that India is indispensable in any decision-making forum. And it is not just the sheer size of the country but also its consistently objective policies that have garnered this reputation. It is also important to note that some members of the G7 back India's inclusion into the UN Security Council.

President Biden's candid remark about Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in which he said he wanted Modi's autograph was not just a testament to India's thriving relations with the United States but also her and her Prime Minister's growing stature and popularity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continuously topped approval rating charts. He has been accorded with highest civilian awards by several countries- again, a testament to countries' acknowledgement of Indian efforts towards strengthening bilateral camaraderie and global harmony.

While on one side, Indian diplomacy has focused on integration and inclusion of all, on the other side it has sought to secure peace and prosperity for the benefit of the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and pledged Indian assistance for an end to the protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During the meeting PM Modi said, "I want to assure you that to provide a solution to your difficulties, India, and I personally, will definitely do everything we can. The war in Ukraine is a huge topic of discussion for the entire world. Its impacts have been multi-fold on the globe, but I do not consider it to be just an issue of economy or politics. For me, it is an issue of humanity and humanitarian values. You would know the challenges and pain of war more than any of us".

India's military is among the best in the world. But despite its unrivalled firepower, India has never been an aggressor and has employed her strength only to defend her own borders and never to violate others' sovereignty.

Whether it was leading the international effort to assist the poorly-equipped African nations during the Covid immunization campaign, or it was sending medical and humanitarian relief to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, India was always the first to volunteer.

Whether it was helping war-torn Afghanistan or directly financing island nation Sri Lanka to emerge from a deep crisis, Indian aid doesn't seek returns or come with any attached strings.

Indian Foreign Policy has been pro-peace, pro-people and pro-prosperity. And she is one of a limited group of countries that has lived up to her ideals, without failing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor