Canada: Firing at Kapil Sharma's 'Kap's Cafe' in Surrey, probe underway

Surrey [Canada], July 11 : Police have started investigation after shots were fired at a restaurant owned by Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, Kap's Cafe, in Canada's Surrey on Thursday, Canada-based newspaper Vancouver Sun reported.

Several gun shots rang outside Kap's Cafe in Surrey at 1:50 (local time) am on Thursday, according to Surrey Police Service. Police said some staff members were present inside the restaurant at the time of shooting. No one was injured in the incident.

The cafe had opened early this week. At least 10 bullet holes could be seen in a window at Kap's Cafe on Thursday morning, while another window pane was shattered.

The building where the cafe is located has retail units at ground level and residential apartments above, however, it is not known how many residents live in the building. Multi faith centre and two other yet to be opened businesses occupy other ground-level units.

Officers could be seen in the restaurant gathering evidence while children were playing across the street outside a daycare located in Newton neighbourhood that is now cordoned off by police tape, Vancouver Sun reported.

Spokesperson Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton said police is aware about reports in Indian media claiming that a Khalistani separatist has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

In a statement, the SPS said that the investigation is still in the very early stages and "and connections to other incident and potential motives are being examined." Police do not have a suspect description yet and the motive behind the shooting has not been determined, Vancouver Sun reported.

Houghton said officers are still speaking to witnesses and working to obtain CCTV footage. He said, "Once that's done, we'll have a better idea of what happened." Anyone having information regarding the shooting has been asked to call police at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

