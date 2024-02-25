Canada to allocate $130mn for Ukraine's recovery

Kiev, Feb 25 Canada will provide Ukraine with 169 million Canadian dollars (CAD) (about $130 million) for several reconstruction and development programmes, media reported on Sunday.

According to Ukrinform news agency reported, this was announced by the Office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following his visit to Kiev.

Canada will allocate CAD 75 million (equivalent to more than $57 million) for peace and security assistance, which includes demining, cyber support and intelligence assistance, Ukrinform news agency reported.

Another CAD 15 million (equivalent to $11.5 million) will be allocated to support the completion of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide in Kiev.

Canada also announced the allocation of funding to the following: $17 million for humanitarian assistance, $30 million for development assistance, almost $14 million for stabilisation assistance, including chemical weapons reduction and countering information warfare, and $15 million for various stabilisation efforts, to support projects ranging from demining, to reducing threats from nuclear or radiological materials and chemical weapons, to countering disinformation, Ukrinform news agency reported

As reported by Ukrinform news agency, during his visit to Kiev on February 24, Trudeau signed a security agreement with Ukraine, pledging more than $3 billion in security and financial assistance this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor