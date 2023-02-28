Canadian govt blocks TikTok from official devices

The Canadian government has blocked the short-form video app TikTok from official electronic devices. This makes the government the latest to announce restrictions on the short-form video app in light of cybersecurity concerns, CNN reported.

According to CNN, The ban is set to take effect on Tuesday. Government-issued devices will be blocked from downloading TikTok, and existing installations of the app will be removed, according to a statement by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat.

The statement said: "Following a review of TikTok, the Chief Information Officer of Canada determined that it presents an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security."

The statement by Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said the decision is consistent with those of "our international partners." The US federal government, along with more than half of US states and the European Commission, have all announced similar TikTok restrictions on devices they manage or permit on official networks, according to CNN.

Twitter in response to the ban said it was "curious" that Canada had announced the move "only after similar bans" in the EU and the United States, and without contacting TikTok about the concerns.

A TikTok spokesperson said: "We are always available to meet with our government officials to discuss how we protect the privacy and security of Canadians, but singling out TikTok in this way does nothing to achieve that shared goal. All it does is prevent officials from reaching the public on a platform loved by millions of Canadians."

Concerns have been expressed by US and allied officials that TikTok or its Chinese parent, ByteDance, could be forced by the Chinese government to hand over the personal information of TikTok users.

According to a Canadian government statement: "While the risks of using this application are clear, we have no evidence at this point that government information has been compromised."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor