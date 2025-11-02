Canadian lawmakers condemn "vile" "unacceptable" protest by Khalistanis depicting violence against minister Anita Anand

Toronto [Canada], November 2 : Canadian ministers have condemned a recent protest outside the Indian consulate in Toronto where demonstrators displayed an image showing two men shooting at pictures of Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, sparking outrage with the lawmakers terming it a threat to democratic values and demanding accountability.

Canada's Secretary of State for International Development, Randeep S Sarai, in a post on X, stated that such an attack "undermines democracy" and that such acts have "no place" in the country.

"Targeting a public official with threats or violence undermines our democracy. At a recent protest, there was a deeply disturbing depiction of guns being pointed at a photo of Minister Anand. We condemn these acts of hate unequivocally. There is no place for this in Canada," Sarai said. Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree echoed the same outrage over the "absolutely vile and unacceptable" demonstration.

"A recent protest in Toronto showed two men shooting at the image of a federal Minister, which is absolutely vile and unacceptable. Canada condemns all threats to public officials, full stop. Those responsible for inciting such hate and violence must be found and held accountable," Anandasangaree said on X.

The demonstrations, reported by an independent freelance journalist who goes by Journalist V on X, were organised by Sikh extremist groups who are part of the Khalistani movement.

Footage shared featured playcards, Khalistani flags and mock executions of the Canadian Minister, along with cutouts depicting the former PM's assassination.

Khalistani supporter Sarbjit Kaur have publicly criticised Anand, accusing her of siding with India following efforts to normalise bilateral relations. "She may need to resign over this. Besides anything that happened in the past or in India - she is praising someone allegedly targeting citizens current day in Canada," Kaur posted on X, adding, "She's not making people feel safe."

Last month Anita Anand was on an official visit to India as part of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy and to improve ties between the two countries.

Her visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, at the G7 Summit in June, signalling a thaw after over two years of strained relations.

India and Canada are working to improve their ties after tensions rose in 2023. The strain began when then-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of being involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India strongly rejected the charge, calling it politically motivated, and accused Ottawa of providing a safe haven to Khalistani terrorists.

In August, both countries reinstated their high commissioners. India's High Commissioner Dinesh Patnaik took charge in Ottawa, and Canada's new High Commissioner Christopher Cooter took charge in Delhi.

The bilateral reset gained momentum with the appointment of Christopher Cooter as Canada's High Commissioner to India, filling a vacancy that had been open since October 2023, and the resumption of national security advisor-level talks in New Delhi.

