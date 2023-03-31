Canadian police find 6 bodies in St. Lawrence River

Ottawa, March 31 Canadian police have found the bodies of six people, including one child, in the St. Lawrence River, local media reported.

According to CTV News, the police service said the first body was found after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard around 5 p.m. on Thursday in a marsh in Akwesasne, a Mohawk territory that straddles Quebec, Ontario and the US's New York State, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police said that a crew on board a Canadian Armed Forces Griffon helicopter discovered an overturned boat in the area where the bodies were located.

Police are attempting to identify the deceased persons and ascertain their status in Canada.

There is no threat to the public at this time, police said in a news release.

CTV News confirmed the deceased child was found with a Canadian passport.

Local police will ask for air support to assist with the investigation, the report added.

