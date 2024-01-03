Cardi B says she and Offset haven't reconciled despite having sex on New Year's eve

Los Angeles, Jan 3 Rappers Cardi B and Offset celebrated the new year together amid their ongoing relationship drama. However, they are not together as yet.

After fans captured footage of the two celebrating New Year’s Eve together at a club in Miami, Cardi B took to social media to clarify the status of their relationship, since she previously confirmed their split in December, reports People magazine.

In a now-expired Spaces livestream on X (formerly Twitter) that fans recorded, the ‘WAP’ rapper confirmed that they did spend the holiday together, but admitted that she won’t consider their relationship to be reconciled until they work on their issues as a couple and individually.

As per People, the Grammy winner began the live chat by referring to the viral clip of her dancing next to the ‘Set It Off’ artiste, with whom she tied the knot in 2017. “I want to be clear to you guys because you guys are making your assumptions and I just wanted you to hear it from the horse’s mouth. Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I got d***** down yesterday? Absolutely, baby.”

Cardi B (whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) added that she and Offset were “vibing” and “had a good time,” and then opened up about how the two — who both performed at different Miami Beach venues earlier that night — ended up partying together.

“We was both in the same club and it was just really awkward. Like, I’m in my section, he’s in his section (sic),” she explained. “So it’s like, ‘Man, just f***** come over here. Let’s just chill. We’re having a good time.’”

