Carpet fibres used by Australian researchers to make stronger concrete

Sydney, Nov 12 Australian researchers have found a way to make stronger and crack-resistant concrete using scrap carpet fibres in a breakthrough for sustainable construction.

The team of engineers and textile researchers from RMIT University in Melbourne discovered that incorporating carpet fibres and other discarded textiles, including clothing fabrics, into concrete can reduce cracking from shrinkage.

Shrinkage occurs in concrete as a result of chemical reactions that take place during hydration. When the concrete begins to dry and cool, moisture evaporates and its volume is reduced.

If not properly managed, shrinkage can cause cracking and wide joint openings.

The team found that their new method reduces early-stage concrete shrinkage cracking by up to 30 per cent and increases concrete's strength by up to 40 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lead researcher Chamila Gunasekara from the RMIT School of Engineering said the method could boost sustainability in the construction sector while also offering a recycling solution for textile waste.

"Cracking in early-age concrete slabs is a long-standing challenge in construction projects that can cause premature corrosion, not only making a building look bad but also risking its structural integrity and safety," he said in a media release on Tuesday.

According to the researchers, approximately eight billion Australian dollars (5.2 billion US dollars) is spent every year repairing cracks in reinforced concrete structures in Australia.

The samples of concrete using textile materials were shown to meet Australian standards for engineering performance and environmental requirements.

The team was now working with industry and local government partners on field trials of the concrete.

--IANS

