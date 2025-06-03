"Carried the voice of 140 crore Indians against terrorism": Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde

Monrovia [Liberia], June 3 : Wrapping up a high-level diplomatic mission to the UAE, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde described the 13-day visit by the all-party delegation as a unified assertion of India's zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and a reflection of its rising global stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me the opportunity to lead this delegation. I consider myself fortunate to work alongside experienced parliamentarians and leaders like SS Ahluwalia, ET Mohammed Basheer, Atul Garg, Sasmit Patra, Bansuri Swaraj, Sujan Chinoy, and Manan Kumar Mishra," said Shinde, highlighting the camaraderie and team spirit that developed during the visit.

Reflecting on the experience, Shinde said the delegation not only deepened its understanding of the countries visited but also conveyed India's message of peace and its zero-tolerance stance against terrorism.

"We carried the voice of 140 crore Indians and the message of our Prime Minister to these nations. Everywhere we went, the warmth and affinity shown towards India were unmistakable. The influence of Prime Minister Modi was clearly visible," he noted.

The delegation's meetings with leadership in each of the four countries, Shinde said, helped highlight India's long-standing struggle against cross-border terrorism and its simultaneous rise as the world's fourth-largest economy.

"All the countries unequivocally condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. In Liberia, a moment of silence was observed in Parliament in memory of the victims," he added.

Shinde further stressed that the visit showcased the close ties India has built with these countries and said the trip was an important learning experience for all members, cutting across political lines.

"From day one, we worked as one family. We may belong to different parties, but on this mission, we were united. We are Indians first, and the fight against terrorism goes beyond party lines," he said. "In Parliament, we debate and disagree on issues, but here, we spoke in one voice for the nation."

Commenting on India's diplomatic outreach across Africa, Shinde said the delegation's engagement with leaders from African nations, including DR Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, was significant in the global fight against terrorism.

"We also acknowledged the importance of the African Union and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), with DR Congo and Liberia being key voices. Their support matters, and we were assured that these nations will stand with India on global platforms whenever the opportunity arises."

The delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, includes BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

The group briefed international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

This all-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

