Casio opens virtual G-SHOCK store

Tokyo [Japan], February 20 : Casio has now opened a virtual G-SHOCK STORE space, called a "world" in the metaverse, to encourage a culture of outfitting avatars with timepieces, building on the strong support G-SHOCK enjoys from users for its shock resistance and unique designs.

G-SHOCK is a water and shock resistance watch launched four decades ago by Casio. Since then, the Japanese company has been creating innovative G-SHOCK models for its customers.

Daisuke Obayashi, Manager of Timepiece Marketing Department Global Marketing and Planning Division Global Marketing Headquarters, Casio Computer Co. Ltd. said that we believe that there are many people who are particularly interested in new things like VR (Virtual Reality). There is also an old G-SHOCK fan, and we started this effort because we thought it was very important to acquire new fans. In this VR, we have prepared two world contents, one is the G-SHOCK customising experience, and the other is the G-SHOCK durability experience.

Virtual reality G-SHOCK offers the option to customers to personalise the original G-SHOCK with an avatar.

Takaharu Ashikaga, Section 2 Product Planning Department Timepiece Business Unit, Casio Computer Co. Ltd. said, "The white G-SHOCK is on display, and this is the store's primary offering. Parts and colours can be chosen to customise this G-SHOCK. You can gradually customise more and more with these parts and colours. You can put the belt on your arm and wear it this way if you adjust the size to fit.

He further added "It is designed to create interaction between users through customized experience. As for G-SHOCK, this time the subject is the durability test. There are many stories for each product, so I would like to turn them into contents so that users can know more about such stories".

The strongest point of G-SHOCK is its toughness. Participants in the virtual reality world can witness its resilience in a variety of environments, including the sea, mountains, and space.

Daisuke Obayashi, Manager of Timepiece Marketing Department Global Marketing and Planning Division Global Marketing Headquarters, Casio Computer Co. Ltd. said Why G-SHOCK is so tough, and what the G-SHOCK brand is. For users who have heard the name G-SHOCK and do not know its name I would like them to visit this VR world and feel the value of G-SHOCK.

Based on 40 years of functional development and marketing efforts, G-SHOCK will gain more admirers worldwide in the near future.

