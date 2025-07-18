"Catalonia is engine of trade between India and Spain": Consul General of India to Barcelona Inbasekar Sundaramurthi

Barcelona [Spain], July 18 : Highlighting the growing ties between India and Spain, representatives from both governments on Friday emphasised the strategic and economic importance of Catalonia and Madhya Pradesh, while reaffirming their commitment to fostering deeper cooperation in trade, tourism, and sustainable development.

Consul General of India to Barcelona, Inbasekar Sundaramurthi, underscored Catalonia's role as a key link in India-Spain trade. "Catalonia is the engine of trade between India and Spain. 33% of Spanish exports to India and 41% of imports from India pass through Catalonia," he said.

Addressing concerns surrounding travel to India, Inbasekar noted, "I also want to address some stereotypes about India not being safe for tourists... India is as safe as Singapore or any other country." He added that the Indian Consulate in Barcelona will continue to facilitate business links. "The Indian Consulate General will do its best to provide visas to businessmen," he said.

Promoting Madhya Pradesh as a tourist destination, Inbasekar said, "A state known for its law and order, as well as a favourable business environment, will welcome you. Take advantage of its tourism potential because you don't need to spend a lot to derive pleasure from tourism in Madhya Pradesh."

Echoing similar sentiments, Minister of European Union and Foreign Action of Catalonia, Jaume Duch Guillot, described India as a key global player and praised Madhya Pradesh's developmental strides.

"India is a strategic global actor and Madhya Pradesh is the most promising and fastest developing state. It stands out for its dynamic development, strategic location, and a clear commitment to sustainable growth and innovation," he said.

Guillot also highlighted Madhya Pradesh's leadership in key sectors. "We recognise the vision and leadership shown by the state government in sectors such as green mobility, textile, and garment. Madhya Pradesh's ambitious projects in these areas closely align with Catalonia's dedication to sustainability, the transition to clean technologies, innovation, and digital transformation."

Emphasising Catalonia's readiness to partner with Madhya Pradesh, he said, "The Catalan government can offer a robust and internationalised economy, political stability, a competitive and diversified industrial base and extensive expertise, and assets in many of the areas that are central to Madhya Pradesh development plans."

Building on these discussions, Minister of European Union and Foreign Action of Catalonia, Jaume Duch Guillot, met with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during the latter's visit to Spain and highlighted the region's interest in deepening ties with India.

In a post on X, Duch said, "It has been a pleasure to meet with the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, @DrMohanYadav51, and to participate in the event on investment opportunities in this region. From the @govern, we are strengthening relations with Asia, always with an open and strategic perspective."

The meeting took place as part of the "Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025" initiative, aimed at attracting foreign investment and forging international partnerships in key sectors such as green mobility, textiles, and digital transformation.

