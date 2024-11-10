Priest Stabbed During Mass at Singapore Church, Accused Arrested

A Roman Catholic priest was stabbed while celebrating Mass at Saint Joseph’s Church in Singapore on Saturday, authorities confirmed. The priest, 57-year-old Christopher Lee, was hospitalized and is reported to be in stable condition. The suspect, a 37-year-old man from the local Sinhalese community, was disarmed by members of the congregation and subsequently arrested.

Police stated that the attack did not appear to be an act of terrorism. Investigations are ongoing, but authorities have ruled out terrorism as a motive. Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed his shock and sadness over the incident, emphasizing that violence has no place in the city-state. He reiterated that places of worship must remain sanctuaries of peace and safety for all.

The stabbing took place at Saint Joseph’s Church, located in an affluent suburb of the city. Despite the attack, the church reassured the community that Mass services would proceed as scheduled on Sunday, with the usual services continuing without disruption.