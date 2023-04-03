CBIC says upgraded system in place for payments amid problems faced by taxpayers

New Delhi, April 3 The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday said that an updated system of making payments for trade-related duties since April 1 is in place, amid problems being by taxpayers in making payments.

"CBIC has noted difficulties being faced by members of the trade in making duty payments over the customs automated system. It maybe noted that an upgraded and modern system of payment is live since April 1, 2023," it said in a tweet.

The board further informed that it's technical teams "are working overtime to fix some teething issues and the problems being temporarily noticed will be resolved at the earliest".



