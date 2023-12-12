CDS General Chauhan enhances India-Japan military ties during Yokosuka base visit

Yokosuka [Japan], December 12 : Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, during his visit to Japan's Yokosuka Base, strengthened the defence ties between the two countries.

He was given an overview of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force mission by Vice Admiral Saito Akira, Commander-in-Chief, Self-Defense Fleet.

The visit was aimed at reinforcing strategic cooperation while highlighting the growing importance of the India-Japan defence partnership.

Chauhan departed from New Delhi for Japan on Sunday night to discuss defence ties between the two Asian countries, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in an official press release.

The visit is aimed at further robust defence ties between the two nations and underscores the growing importance of India-Japan defence cooperation.

During his visit, General Chauhan is scheduled to interact with the senior military leadership of Japan and will visit defence formations and establishments. The key highlights of the tour include a call-on with the Minister of Defence, Minoru Kihara, a meeting with the Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Japan Self-Defence Forces General Yoshida Yoshihide, besides interactions with Commissioner of Acquisition Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) Fukasawa Masaki, and also with Vice President of the National Institute of Defence Studies (NIDS), Japan Major General Adachi Yoshiki.

Additionally, the CDS will interact with the faculty and research scholars at NIDS and also visit military establishments. The meetings and interactions will be aimed at fostering mutual understanding, exchanging views on regional security, contributing towards strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, and cooperating in the field of defence equipment and technology, the ministry said.

The CDS will also visit Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) units and undertake interactions with the Commander in Chief Self-Defence Fleet at Funakoshi JMSDF Base. General Anil Chauhan will also visit the Hiroshima Peace Park and lay a wreath in remembrance of the victims of Hiroshima. He will pay special tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Hiroshima towards enhancing peace and tranquilly in the region.

The press statement read, "India and Japan celebrate 71 years of diplomatic ties in 2023. This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to strengthen the special strategic and global partnership. Demonstrating the enduring camaraderie that has flourished between India and Japan over the past 70 years, the visit will further boost bilateral cooperation on a host of strategic issues, particularly in defence collaboration."

