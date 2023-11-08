Centre tells states to build coal stocks for meeting peak season power demand

New Delhi, Nov 8 The Centre has advised the states to maintain adequate stocks of coal to meet the rising energy demand during the peak April to June 2024 season

Union Power Minister RK Singh told the power ministers of states, at a meeting in Delhi, that demand for electricity can go up by 250 GW, hence states must make sure to have enough coal and use this period to build up stocks.

While Coal India and other domestic sources including captive mines have increased supplies, this did not prove to be sufficient because of the unprecedented increase in electricity demand. Any shortfall must be made up by blending imported coal, he said.

At the two-day conference of power ministers which concluded on Tuesday, detailed deliberations were held in which the states provided their inputs and suggestions on important issues pertaining to the power sector.

The states were also advised to shift the agricultural load to solar hours and save thermal power for the non-solar hours. States were asked to develop a plan during next two to three months to optimise the mix of solar and non-solar hours power.

In order to ensure that there is no load shedding, state Gencos were urged to run their power plants at full capacity. Maintenance/overhaul of power plants must be completed before Feb’24 so that all plants are available during March to June. All states to revive the generating units for minimum PLF of 85 per cent target before March’24.

It was also emphasised to expedite commissioning of ongoing projects and planning for environmental and other clearances and land availability to be initiated on immediate basis for all upcoming generation projects.

States also need to work towards reducing the time for new connections and making the electricity available without any load shedding.

The Central govt said it is strengthening the National Grid and there was a need for states to strengthen the state grids.

