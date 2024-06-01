Chad Daybell Sentenced to Death for Murder of Wife and Girlfriend's Children

Chad Daybell, convicted of murdering his wife and two youngest children of his girlfriend, has been sentenced to death in Idaho. The decision came after an Idaho jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for the brutal triple-murder case.

'Doomsday prophet' Chad Daybell sentenced to death for killing his first wife and 2 children of his second wife — BNO News (@BNONews) June 1, 2024

The sentencing marks the culmination of a harrowing investigation that began with the search for the two missing children in 2019. Their bodies were discovered in Daybell's backyard the following year.

During the nearly two-month-long trial, prosecutors portrayed Daybell as a proponent of unconventional spiritual beliefs, including apocalyptic prophecies and claims of possession, to justify the killings. Daybell's defense attorney, John Prior, argued that there was insufficient evidence directly linking Daybell to the murders and suggested that Alex Cox, Vallow Daybell's deceased older brother, might be responsible. Cox died in late 2019 and was never charged.

Daybell's wife, Vallow Daybell, was convicted last year and received a life sentence without parole.

In an emotional sentencing hearing, family members of the victims shared heartfelt memories and grief. Kay Woodcock, JJ Vallow's grandmother, tearfully recounted the children's compassionate nature and loving bond, underscoring the profound loss.

Under Idaho law, Daybell can be executed by lethal injection or firing squad, although the latter method has never been used in the state.