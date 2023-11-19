Chhath Puja: ‘Deeply ingrained in our culture,’ says Vishal Aditya Singh

Mumbai, Nov 19 Actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who hails from Bihar has opened up on the significance of Chhath puja, and reminisced sweet memories of the annual celebration that took place at his home.

The people across the country are celebrating the auspicious festival on Sunday. The prayers are dedicated to the Sun God.

Vishal said his family follows certain traditions on these three days of Chhath puja. “My mother keeps fast for me, and for the wellbeing of the family.”

He emphasised the importance of his roots and Indian culture, attributing his success to these cherished values.

Vishal shared: “The festival of Chhath Puja is very dear to me. When I used to stay in Bihar, some 15 years back, I participated in a street decoration competition that aimed to beautify our surroundings and promote cleanliness. From that year, I never missed participating in the competition and always won.”

“The authenticity of celebrating Chhath Puja, deeply ingrained in our culture, brings me immense happiness even now. This year, I couldn’t return home for the festivities due to dedicating my full attention to our new show, 'Chand Jalne Laga’, but I will be celebrating this festival with my reel family with all the celebrations,” he added.

Vishal is currently seen in the fairytale romance drama ‘Chand Jalne Laga’. The show has brought romance into the air, and is garnering love for its title song, and the fresh pairing of Kanika Mann (portraying Tara), and Vishal (portraying Dev) in the lead roles.

Tracing the journey of two childhood sweethearts, Tara and Dev, torn apart by fate, the fairytale romance has left the audiences wanting more.

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the show airs on Colors.

