Chhattisgarh: Final meeting of G20 Framework Working Group scheduled in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 17 : Chhattisgarh’s capital city, Raipur is all set to host the fourth and final meeting of G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) under India’s G20 Presidency.

The scheduled meeting will take place on September 18 and 19.

The two-day long meeting will be chaired by Chandni Raina, Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and Sam Beckett, Chief Economic Adviser, HM Treasury, UK.

Over 65 delegates from G20 members and invitee countries, and various international and regional organisations will participate in the meeting.

The FWG facilitates discussions on the latest global economic outlook and policy guidance on key macroeconomic issues. The deliverables from this working group under the 2023 Indian Presidency have been successfully concluded and are referred to in the New Delhi Leaders Declaration: G20 Report on Macroeconomic Impacts of Food and Energy Insecurity and G20 Report on Macro-economic Risks Stemming from Climate Change and Transition Pathways.

The upcoming meeting will take stock of the discussions in the FWG in 2023 and explore future areas of work.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Reserve Bank of India will host a series of Jan Bhagidari events, including panel discussions on digital banking and financial inclusion, financial literacy programmes, a G20 awareness programme, a painting contest and a slogan-writing contest.

Moreover, the delegates' visits are scheduled to Nandanvan Zoological Garden which will feature a Jungle Safari, a Zoological Park, and a dedicated Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre.

The delegates will also be hosted for 'Ratri Bhoj Par Samvad (Conversation over Dinner) and a cultural event which will enable the delegates to enjoy the unique cuisine and cultural richness of Chhattisgarh.

The second G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) was held in Chennai on March 25. During the meeting, delegates discussed and agreed on the way forward for important deliverables, including those on macroeconomic consequences of food and energy insecurity and climate changes as well as transition pathways, G20 said in the press release.

The Framework Working Group focuses on global macroeconomic issues and deliberates on how policy cooperation can be enhanced to achieve strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth (SSBIG), according to the G20 press release.

