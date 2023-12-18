Chhota Shakeel refutes rumours of Dawood Ibrahim's death in Pakistan

Dawood Ibrahim, India’s most wanted terrorist, has been allegedly poisoned in Karachi. Latest media reports state that the mastermind of 1993 Bombay serial blasts has been hospitalised following the alleged poisoning incident. Dawood’s condition is said to be serious with some reports stating that an entire floor of the Karachi hospital has been cordoned off. While there has been no official statement by Pakistan authorities on Dawood’s condition, the underworld don's close aide Chhota Shakeel has refuted all such rumours. As per a News18 report, Shakeel has denied the news claiming the notorious gangster was fit and news of his death usually makes headlines every year before right before the don's birthday.

Dawood Ibrahim, the mastermind behind the 1993 blasts in Mumbai that killed more than 250 people and India’s most wanted terrorist, has reportedly been hiding in Pakistan for decades. Earlier in January, the son of Haseena Parker, Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, told the National Investigating Agency (NIA) that the underworld don stays in Karachi after getting married for the second time.He was designated a global terrorist by India and the United States in 2003, with a reward of US$25 million on his head for his suspected role in the 1993 Bombay bombings.In 2011, he was named number three on "The World's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives" by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigationand Forbes.Recently, the Pakistani government listed Dawood and 87 others in its sanction list in order to avoid FATF sanctions.He reportedly heads the Indian organised crime syndicate D-Company, which he founded in Mumbai in the 1970s.Ibrahim is wanted on charges including murder, extortion, targeted killing, drug trafficking, and terrorism. In January 2023, his nephew told National Investigation Agency, that he had remarried in Pakistan and, lives with his family in Karachi."Dawood Ibrahim has a second wife, a Pakistani Pathan. Her name is Maizabin. He has three daughters Marukh [married to Junaid, son of Javed Miandad], Mehrin [married], and Maziya [unmarried], and one son Mohin Nawaz [married]," Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar, said in the statement.