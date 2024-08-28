Chile's Foreign Minister arrives in Delhi for two-day visit to India

New Delhi [India], August 28 : The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile Alberto Klaveren arrived in the national capital on Tuesday for a two-day visit to India.

He will participate in the second India-Chile Joint Commission Meeting today to discuss bilateral cooperation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and strengthen ties between the two nations. Klaveren is on an official visit to India from August 27-29.

The Ministry of External Affairs shared a post on its X, "FM Alberto Klaveren of Chile arrives to a warm welcome in New Delhi for the second India-Chile Joint Commission Meeting."

"An opportunity to discuss our bilateral cooperation and advance our ties further," the post added.

Alberto van Klaveren along with Chile's Agriculture Minister, Esteban Valenzuela, will participate in the Chile-India Business (Agriculture) Summit today and will later depart for Mumbai.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Chile is a key partner of India in the Latin American region. The forthcoming visit of Minister Klaveren will provide both sides an opportunity to review the progress in bilateral relations and explore new avenues for cooperation, further strengthening bilateral ties."

Earlier in May, Chile's Ambassador to India Juan Angula and Police Attache PDI (Policia De Investigaciones De Chile), Rafael Andres Tellez Benucci, visited the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters and held discussions with CBI Director Praveen Sood and senior officials of the premier investigation agency.

During the meeting, he acknowledged the close cooperation between CBI and PDI, particularly in areas of combating technology-enabled crimes, drug trafficking and transnational crimes.

"During the visit, he held discussions with Praveen Sood, Director, CBI and senior officials of CBI. He acknowledged the close cooperation between CBI and PDI, especially in areas of combating technology-enabled crimes, drug trafficking and transnational crimes. He underscored the importance of collaborative efforts and thanked CBI for arranging events in the past with PDI, Chile, for exchange of expertise on forensics and combating organized crime," CBI said in a press release.

The Chilean delegation visited the Global Operations Centre of CBI. The two sides deliberated to strengthen the collaborative framework for police cooperation, the release said.

