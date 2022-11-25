China: 10 killed, 9 injured in Xinjiang residential building fire
By ANI | Published: November 25, 2022 10:36 AM 2022-11-25T10:36:08+5:30 2022-11-25T16:10:07+5:30
Ten people were killed and nine were injured in a fire at a residential building Thursday night in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang province, local authorities said.
The fire broke out at around 7:49 pm at a high-rise residential building in a community of Tianshan District in Urumqi, Xinhua news agency reported. It was put out at around 10:35 pm, the agency added.
Ten people died despite emergency treatment. The injuries sustained by nine others are not life-threatening.
Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
Earlier this week, 36 people were killed and two others remain missing after a fire occurred at a plant in central China.
The Xinhua news agency reported that the fire broke out at the plant of a commerce and trade company in Wenfeng District of Anyang City, Henan Province.
( With inputs from ANI )
