China aims to have capability to invade Taiwan by 2027: US top official

Tokyo [Japan], April 25 : Admiral John Aquilino, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, has said that China aims to have the capability to invade Taiwan by 2027, Nikkei Asia reported.

Speaking to Nikkei Asia, Admiral Aquilino noted that the timeline is based on Chinese President Xi Jinping asking "his military to be prepared if tasked to execute in 2027." He made the remarks to Nikkei and other outlets while visiting Japan on Tuesday.

He further said that the US did not come up with the date. Aquilino voiced concern over China's military buildup and its growing provocations against Taiwan, according to Nikkei Asia

Admiral John Aquilino said, "Despite a failing economy, there is a conscious decision to fund military capability," adding that he believes China will continue to spend significant resources on the military even in the face of greater economic headwinds, according to Nikkei Asia report.

Aquilino slammed China for providing semiconductors and other dual-use products to Russia, backing Moscow's military action in Kyiv. He said that China has argued that firms are selling these products which is "separate from the government supporting" Russia. However, he rejected China's argument and pointed out to the fusion between China's military and civilian sectors, Nikkei Asia reported.

In the South China Sea, Chinese government vessels in recent months have been involved in provocative activity near the Philippine-controlled Second Thomas Shoal. Aquilino said escalating actions by China could "generate the need to activate the mutual defence treaty" between the US and the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Members of the United States House of Representatives, during their visit on Wednesday, affirmed their support for Taiwan amid growing pressure from China and pledged to foster stronger bilateral relations across various sectors, Focus Taiwan reported.

Recently, the US Senate successfully passed a USD 95 billion package aimed at providing aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, CNN reported. During the meeting in Taipei, Lisa McClain, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told President Tsai Ing-wen "We have come to understand more and more the importance of a strong relationship between the US and Taiwan.

She said that Taiwan daily faces "threats from the Chinese Communist Party, whether it's military actions over your skies, aggressive maneuvers in your waters, or economic pressures."

Further, McClain commended the people of Taiwan for "constantly fighting for freedoms," noting that the "bond" between Taiwan and the US built on similar values is "strong and enduring." "Let no one doubt today our support for you, Taiwan, for your people, and our bright future together," said Mark Alford, who also sits on the House Armed Services Committee.

He stated, "We stand together," adding that "we must be ready to stand united against the forces of aggression and together promote the ideals of freedom and democracy in the Indo-Pacific region."

Moreover, McClain added that the US must reduce its backlog in delivering foreign military sales to Taiwan quickly and maintain its capacity to resist resorting to force or other forms of coercion that could jeopardize Taiwan's security, as per Focus Taiwan.

At the same time, Taiwan and the US should continue strengthening trade, trying to eliminate double taxation, and working to elevate Taiwan's standing and influence on the world stage, he added. Before the meeting with Tsai, the US lawmakers also met with President-elect Lai Ching-te and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu as part of their visit to Taiwan from April 23-25.

