China amends criminal law
By IANS | Published: December 29, 2023 01:33 PM2023-12-29T13:33:46+5:302023-12-29T13:35:10+5:30
Beijing, Dec 29 The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, on Friday voted to adopt the Amendment XII to the Criminal Law.
The amendment stipulates harsher punishment for bribery, Xinhua news agency.
It will take effect on March 1, 2024.
