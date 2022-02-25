China committing systematic genocide of Uyghurs: Report

The Uyghur genocide in China is the characterization of the series of ongoing human rights abuses against other ethnic and religious minorities in Xinjiang by the Chinese government, resulting in the severe birth drop in the region.

Birth rates in Xinjiang fell 24 per cent in 2019, compared to a nationwide decrease of 4.2 per cent, according to Al - Arabia Post.

It further reported that the Chinese government statistics reported that from 2015 to 2018, birth rates in the mostly Uyghur regions of Hotan and Kashgar fell by more than 60 per cent. In the same period, the birth rate of the whole country decreased by 9.69 per cent.

However, the authorities acknowledged that birth rates dropped by almost a third in 2018 in Xinjiang, but denied reports of forced sterilization and genocide.

Following the abuse, the Government policies have included the arbitrary detention of Uyghurs in state-sponsored internment camps, forced labour, suppression of Uyghur religious practices, political indoctrination, severe ill-treatment forced sterilization forced contraception and forced abortion, Al Arabia reported.

Since 2014, the Chinese government, under the administration of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) General Secretary Xi Jinping, has pursued policies that incarcerated more than an estimated one million Muslims (the majority of them Uyghurs) in internment camps without any legal process.

This is the largest-scale detention of ethnic and religious minorities since WorldWar II.

Thousands of mosques have been destroyed or damaged, and hundreds of thousands of children have been forcibly separated from their parents and sent to boarding schools, as per Al Arabia.

At first, these actions were described as the forced assimilation of Xinjiang, and an ethnocide or cultural genocide. As more details emerged, some governments, activists, NGOs, human rights experts, and academics termed it genocide, pointing to intentional acts committed by the Chinese government that they say run afoul of Article II of the Genocide Convention.

China publicly denies that it has committed human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

International reactions have varied. Some United Nations (UN) member states issued statements to the United Nations Human Rights Council condemning China's policies, while others supported China's policies.

The United States was the first country to declare human rights abuses a genocide, announcing its finding on January 19 last year.

