Lhasa [Tibet], June 3 : The repression in Tibet has intensified over the decades and China's constant attacks have constantly deteriorated the lives of Tibetan people, Voice Against Autocracy reported.

Ever since China attacked the sovereignty of Tibetans in 1951, Tibetan's lives constantly deteriorated. And ever since the protest in 2008, over 150 people have self-immolated as a form of protest.

Even after 150 people self-immolated, the relatives of protesters are tortured. They are routinely harassed, thrown into prison for "re-education", denied political and medical rights, and even killed outright if deemed a threat.

In the meantime, China has taken advantage of the Qinghai-Tibet railway to migrate so many Chinese into the region that Tibetans have become a minority. The Communist Party has not only publicly stated its plans to colonize the region, but also deem it a nearly impossible task. The main reason for this is that the majority of Chinese tend to leave and go back after a few years of being unable to adapt.

China had forcibly removed millions of nomads from the grasslands in a widely ridiculed excuse to protect the ecology, according to Voice Against Autocracy.

After two years of living in urban environments, they were forced to abandon their new homes in order to use them as tourist centres and government housing. 2017 saw a state-sponsored forced resettlement wherein Tibetan nomads returned to the grasslands without the animals that were their main source of livelihood. By 2018, Chinese security forces in the region were forcibly promoting "bilingual education" by arresting anyone promoting the Tibetan mother tongue and related issues as an 'underworld gang crime'.

The 2019 case of Choegyal Wangpo is a chilling indicator of just how much the CCP has abandoned basic human rights in Tibet. A case of donating to earthquake victims in Nepal became national security issue where a whole village was terrorized and nearly 20 monks were arrested with prison sentences ranging from 5 to 20 years.

Following Xi Jinping's directive to improve security in the region, the Public Security Bureau, the State Security Bureau, the United Front Work Department, the Religious Affairs Bureau, the TAR Internet Affairs Office, and the Internet Management Department within the Public Security Bureau jumped to establish political achievements, reported Voice Against Autocracy.

A recent report from Freedom House listed Tibet as the worst country in the world. Another feature of Chinese rule in Tibet is the political re-education camps which feature the regular rape of nuns and Tibetan women as well as young boys in order to break their ethnic identity and will.

The systematic abuse is not limited to that as the use of beatings, cattle prods, and pouring excrement is a regular tool used by Chinese forces in order to subdue 'dissidents' in the region.

China has criminalized any form of social activism in the region and is hard at work destroying the influence of any form of traditional leaders at the grassroot levels under the excuse of eradicating 'mafia-like' gangs, as per Voice Against Autocracy.

