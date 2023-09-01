China issues red alert for Typhoon Saola, several regions suspend manufacturing, transportation activities 

Beijing [China], September 1 : China’s National Meteorological Center on Thursday issued a red alert, the most serious level of its four-tier warning system, as Typhoon Saola is predicted to cause heavy rainfall and gales in coastal regions of the country, China-based Global Times reported.

Several regions of China have suspended manufacturing, business, and public transport. In addition, they also postponed the first day of school. Typhoon Saola is expected to move northwest at a speed of about 10 kilometres per hour and gradually approach the coastal regions of Guangdong province.

China’s State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has sent working groups to Fujian and Guangdong to carry out relevant work for typhoon prevention, Global Times reported.

Typhoon Saola is forecast to make landfall in the coastal regions of Guangdong Province and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Friday, China's National Meteorological Center said, according to Global Times report.

Along with Saola, Typhoon Haikui is predicted to move from west to north at a speed of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour, gradually approaching the coastal areas of East China and gradually increasing in intensity, China's national meteorological authorities said in a notice at 10 am (local time) on Thursday.

Another typhoon, Kirogi, was seen approaching from the northwestern Pacific Ocean at 8 am (local time) on Thursday. Considering the typhoon situation, several regions have taken precautions including postponing the first day of school and suspending production, business and transportation to reduce the potential risks.

All kindergartens and primary as well as secondary schools in the Shenzhen region of Guangdong province delayed the first day of the new semester from Friday to Monday. Starting from 12 pm (local time) on Friday, Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport suspended all inbound and outbound flights due to the effect of Typhoon Saola.

On Thursday night, Shenzhen upgraded the typhoon warning level to yellow. Guangdong’s drought, provincial flood, drought and typhoon control headquarters upgraded its emergency response to Level I at 6 pm (local time) on Thursday, the report said.

Some passenger ferry services in Fujian province, including the ferry services under the “mini three links” have been suspended due to the effect of the typhoon, Global Times reported.

Meanwhile, all schools - kindergartens, primary and secondary schools in the HKSAR will remain suspended on Friday due to Typhoon Saolo, Global Times reported citing media reporters.

Considering the effect of the typhoon, the railway authorities on Thursday said that 121 passenger trains are due to suspend services from Thursday to September 6.

Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Natural Resources on Thursday revised its emergency response to Level II for marine disasters. The National Marine Environmental Forecasting Center asked all ships to be cautious and avoid risks.

