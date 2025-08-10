China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

Beijing, Aug 10 China's national observatory renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms on Sunday, warning of downpours in some regions of the country.

From 8:00 a.m. Sunday to 8:00 a.m. Monday, heavy rain and rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Jiangsu, Shanghai, Anhui, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia and Heilongjiang, the National Meteorological Centre said.

Parts of Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei, Sichuan, Guizhou and Yunnan are expected to experience torrential rain, with precipitation of up to 230 mm, the center added.

Some of these regions are expected to see brief but heavy rainfall, with maximum hourly precipitation exceeding 80 mm in some areas, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, Xinhua news agency reported.

The centre has advised local authorities to take precautions for heavy rainstorms and recommended implementing drainage measures in urban areas and across farmlands.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Earlier on Saturday, China's Ministry of Water Resources activated a Level IV flood-control emergency response for five provincial-level regions, as heavy to torrential rains were predicted to sweep across vast parts of the country in the coming days.

From August 9 to 11, intense rainfall was expected to batter Henan, Hubei, Chongqing, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Anhui, and Gansu, where the alert was already in place, with some areas facing extreme downpours.

The downpours may cause sharp water level rises in the upper and middle reaches of the Yangtze and Huaihe Rivers, while some small and medium-sized rivers in high-risk areas could exceed warning levels.

The ministry has urged local authorities to step up real-time monitoring of rainfall and river conditions, issue timely public alerts, and enhance urban waterlogging-prevention measures.

Special emphasis should be placed on mitigating risks in smaller rivers and ensuring early evacuations of residents in dangerous areas, according to the ministry.

