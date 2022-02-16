China reports 46 new local, 56 imported COVID-19 cases

China, on Tuesday, reported 46 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new local infections, 19 were reported in Jiangsu, 15 in Liaoning, seven in Inner Mongolia, three in Guangdong, and two in Guangxi, the commission said in its daily report, reported Xinhua news agency.

10 provincial-level regions reported 56 imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, said the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added, reported the news agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

