China Responds to India's Agni 5 Missile Test: 'Not Afraid of Anyone,' Says Xi Jinping Government

China seems to be unhappy after India's successful test of the indigenously made Agni-5 missile. While officially denying any concern, China's recent statements suggest a level of discomfort with India's achievement. The Agni-5 missile, with a strike range of 5,000 km and equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, places India among the leading countries with intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capabilities.

China's reaction is evident in statements made by its experts in the Global Times, where the Agni-5 test is labeled as aggressive. Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, suggests that the Western media treats China as an imaginary enemy of India, implying that India's objective is to enhance missile coverage against China.

In response, Chinese experts highlight that China develops military technology, including strategic weapons, for defense and sovereignty without any intention of engaging in an arms race with India or any other country. They assert that while China is not involved in an arms race, it is not afraid of any country's weapons or their supposed military pressure. The recent test has seemingly stirred tensions and fueled rhetoric between the two neighboring nations.