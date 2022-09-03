China says it has sole authority to choose next successor of Dalai Lama

Contrary to the US-Tibet Policy which states that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama is solely in the hands of the Tibetans, China has come up with various plans, ploys and tactics to claim that Beijing is the one which has the sole authority to choose the next incarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso.

According to a think tank Policy Research Group (POREG), the Chinese Communist Party government is iron-clad over its claims of ultimate authority in the selection of the next Dalai Lama.

The current Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso was identified as the reincarnation of his predecessor when he was two years old. Since his childhood, he is confronted by the Chinese might, who not only took control of his beloved Tibet but also forced him and several other fellow Tibetans into exile in India.

Since his exile, Dalai Lama has often rebuked the Tibetan spiritual leader with his scathing attacks such as calling him a 'Wolf in Monks robe'. Not even this, the Chinese have even called him a terrorist/separatist while terming his supporters as 'Dalai Clique'.

Chinese authorities have often passed order to dictate how the next Dalai Lama will be chosen. Among it is its September 1, 2007 Order (Order no 5) which outlines 'Measures on the Management of the Reincarnation of Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism.'

As per this order, the reincarnation application for the next Dalai Lama must be filled by all Buddhist temples in China 'before they are allowed to recognize the reincarnated lamas'. The Chinese state thus made itself the final arbiter on whether a lama is reincarnated or not, needless to say to the dismay of Tibetans at home and abroad.

It is worth noting that reincarnation is the belief system which is practised in Tibet. It sees a high lama take birth in human form after his Parinirvana, which means, the release from the Samsara, karma and rebirth.

In an outright attack on this very sacred tradition which is cherished by the Tibetans for more than six centuries, Chinese authorities are sticking where it hurts the most by claiming its authority to select the next lama.

To carry out this agenda, Beijing is playing out dirty tactics. China is aware of the significance of the institution of Dalai Lama and has tried its best to bring Tibet and the Dalai Lama under its wing after the occupation of the Buddhist abode.

The Chinese leadership has come up with various plans, ploys and tactics to realize their objective in Lhasa. First, they floated policies like Order No 5 to pump-prime their narrative of China's claim over the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.

Second, they twisted and tonsured history to show how since the Manchu's (who ruled China from 1644 to 1911/12), it is China that gives final blessings when it comes to the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.

Third, China has played foul with Panchen Lama, the second highest lama in Gelugpa hierarchy. The Communist Party of China, CCP, regime dismissed and captured the Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, who was selected by the 14th Dalai Lama. And installed their puppet, Gyaltsen Norbu in his place.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor