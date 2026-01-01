China slams US 'bullying' over Venezuela sovereignty, urges protection of lawful rights

Beijing [China], January 7 : China on Wednesday strongly condemned the United States' actions against Venezuela, branding Washington's demands and use of force over the South American nation as "bullying" that violates international law, infringes on the country's sovereignty, and undermines the rights of its people.

Addressing a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, when asked about the US administration urging Venezuela's acting president to sever economic ties with China, Russia, Iran and Cuba and partner exclusively with the US, said that such demands "seriously breach international law" and amount to coercion that threatens Venezuela's sovereign rights.

She emphasised that Venezuela is a sovereign state with permanent control over its natural resources and economic activity, and that the lawful rights and interests of China and other partner nations must be upheld.

"Venezuela is a sovereign state and has full permanent sovereignty over all its natural resources and economic activities. The U.S. blatantly used force against Venezuela and asked the country to "favour" America with regard to its oil reserves. Such bullying seriously breaches international law, infringes on Venezuela's sovereignty, and violates the rights of the Venezuelan people. China strongly condemns this. Let me stress that the lawful rights and interests of China and other countries in Venezuela must be protected," the Chinese spokesperson said.

Mao underscored that the US' use of force and its overtures on Venezuela's oil assets represent a major breach of established international norms, stressing Beijing's stance against any actions that undermine a country's territorial integrity or sovereign decision-making.

She further stated that China strongly condemns such acts of pressure and insists on respect for international law and the UN Charter.

"The US's request violates international law, infringes on Venezuela's sovereignty and undermines the right of the Venezuelan people. The cooperation between China and Venezuela is the cooperation between two sovereign states and is under protection of international law and relevant laws," she further stated.

The remarks come amid growing geopolitical tension over Venezuela following the US's "large-scale strike" and the capture of its former President, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife on Saturday.

Maduro and Flores were captured in Caracas and flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement.

They were indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York and are currently facing trial.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump stated that the interim authorities in Venezuela would turn over between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the United States and noted that while the oil will be sold at its market price, the money will be controlled by Trump to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States.

In his Truth Social post, the US President said he has asked US Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute the plan immediately, and that the oil would be transported by storage ships directly to US unloading docks.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor