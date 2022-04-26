China's economy slows down, unemployment rises

China's economy has slowed down, with consumption slumping and unemployment rising partly due to the COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and the restrictions on private enterprise, media reports said.

The International Monetary Fund cut its growth forecast for China to 4.4 per cent, down from 4.8 per cent, citing risks from Beijing's strict zero-COVID policy. This is well below China's official forecast of around 5.5 per cent.

China is seeing deep foreign capital outflows as doubts increase regarding its basic investability. Investors are ditching China at an unprecedented scale as a cocktail of political and business risks, and rising interest rates elsewhere, making the world's second-biggest economy a less attractive place to keep their money. China witnessed $17.5 billion worth of portfolio outflows last month, an all-time high, according to the most recent data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF), Hongkong Post reported.

According to experts, China's economy is hitting a great wall as its economy slowed sharply in March - consumption slumped for the first time in more than a year, while unemployment in 31 major cities surged to a record high. Some economists are even talking about the possibility of a recession this quarter, as Beijing looks determined to hold on to its zero-COVID policy despite the hefty price.China is seeing deep foreign capital outflows as doubts increase regarding its basic investability.

As per the reports by Hongkong Post, data from the Chinese government also showed a record bond-market retreat by foreign investors in recent months. Overseas investors offloaded a net 35 billion yuan ($5.5 billion) of Chinese government bonds in February, the largest monthly reduction on record, according to China Central Depository and Clearing.

China's support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine was clearly the catalyst for capital to leave China, say analysts.

According to the report, possible factors for investors to sell include concerns about the geopolitical risks of investing in China, broader economic uncertainty, and China's market yield advantage over the US bonds is waning. International investors also pulled more than $7 billion from onshore Chinese equities through the Hong Kong market in March. Some international fund managers were concerned about holding Chinese assets after Western countries imposed tough economic sanctions on Russia.

In addition, with Russian assets in the US, Japan and Europe effectively frozen, the Russian central bank is likely to reduce its holdings of Chinese bonds to raise cash and repay foreign debt.

The war in Ukraine has also heightened concerns that China could use military force against Taiwan, triggering a massive flight of capital from the Asian island. But geopolitical tension is not the only reason behind the exodus. The rate hike in the United States and China's strict COVID-related lockdowns have also played a role in scaring investors. The flight was noteworthy because authorities had avoided major outflows in previous market stress events, including COVID-19, during the epidemic and the trade war with the United States. The pandemic is not the only reason behind China's slowdown.

A lot of the country's current economic pain can be traced back to the sweeping regulatory crackdown on the private sector, which was unleashed by President Xi Jinping in 2020. There are fears that the government will continue to clamp down on sectors ranging from education to technology this year. The crackdown resulted in a steep sell-off in Chinese stocks worldwide. Some of the money flowing out of China may have gone into US dollar assets, while there is also a notable switch from China to India, according to market observers, Hongkong Post reported.

China's rigid 'Zero-COVID' policy led to the complete shutdown of scores of cities and towns, including Shanghai, its ports and airports is now halting manufacturing and trade in the nation, causing a dip in the country's economy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor