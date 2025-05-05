Chinese Communist Party subsidises Taiwanese temple pilgrimages to China in 'United Front' Drive

Taipei [Taiwan] May 5 : The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is providing financial support to templegoers in Taiwan and subsidising trips for them to visit China, as stated by a Taiwanese intelligence official, according to a report by Taipei Times.

The CCP is either partly or fully sponsoring Taiwanese trips to China to participate in religious pilgrimages and events as part of its "united front" strategy, the source disclosed, adding that it encourages the recruitment of additional participants by compensating borough wardens and temple leaders based on the number of individuals who enroll for trips, according to the Taipei Times.

The CCP has been focusing on Taiwan's most prominent temples and recently arranged a trip to celebrate the 1,065th birthday of the sea goddess Matsu in Fujian Province, China. Templegoers have also been invited to explore cultural landmarks in China to "promote the language, ancestry, and cultural ties shared between people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait," as mentioned in the Taipei Times report.

"The CCP compensates NT Dollar 1,000 for every individual recruited by temple and borough heads to take part in these events. If they succeed in signing up 100 or more people, that payment doubles," the Taipei Times report indicated.

Participants typically cover their airfare costs. All other expenses are taken care of after their arrival, with officials from China's Taiwan Affairs Office often present to address the Taiwanese participants, highlighted the Taipei Times report.

Some borough wardens perceive this as an opportunity for a free trip to China, while others refrain from travelling with the groups, seemingly worried about being recognised as leaders. Instead, they choose to join the group later in China to create the impression they are travelling independently, as stated by the Taipei Times report.

Officials have identified instances of such trips organised by both large and small temples across Taiwan, including areas in Miaoli and rural sections of Tainan. Accepting hospitality funded by the CCP is inconsistent with the standards of legitimate exchanges, the Taipei Times reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor