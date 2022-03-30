Chinese FM holds talks with Russian counterpart

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province, and both sides pledged to strengthen bilateral ties.

Wang Yi is hosting the third meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbouring countries in Tunxi in east China's Anhui Province from March 30 to 31, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

Foreign Ministers or representatives of Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan attended the meeting. Noting that China-Russia ties have stood the new test of a changing international landscape, Wang said the relationship has maintained its correct direction and shown strong resilience.

"Both sides have a firmer will to develop bilateral relations, and stronger confidence to advance cooperation in various areas," Wang said, reported Xinhua.

China is willing to work with Russia to push the relationship to a higher level in the new era, guided by the important consensus between the two heads of state, Wang said.

For his part, Lavrov said the strategic communication between the two heads of state has played an important role in ensuring the stable development of bilateral relations and promoting a multi-polar world.

He said Russia is willing to work with China in the international and multilateral arena to promote the multi-polarization process, oppose hegemony and power politics, and uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, as per the news agency.

Lavrov informed the Chinese side of the Russia-Ukraine talks, saying Russia is committed to easing the tensions, continuing peace talks with Ukraine, and maintaining communication with the international community.

Noting that the Ukraine issue has a complicated history, Wang said China supports Russia and Ukraine in overcoming difficulties to continue their peace talks, supports the positive outcomes achieved in the negotiations so far, and supports the de-escalation of the tensions as soon as possible and the efforts of Russia and other parties to avoid a large-scale humanitarian crisis.

From a long-term perspective, lessons should be taken from the Ukraine crisis, and all parties' legitimate security concerns should be responded to on the basis of mutual respect and indivisible security, he said.

He called for establishing a balanced, effective and sustainable European security structure through dialogue and negotiation in order to realise lasting peace in Europe.

The two sides also exchanged views on other multilateral affairs such as the Asia-Pacific situation and the BRICS mechanism.

