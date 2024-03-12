Chinese Housekeeping Company's Unusual Surrogate Mother Offer Creates Controversy

What if you were paid to give birth to a child? Shocking, right? A similar situation is unfolding in China. An online advertisement seeking a surrogate mother by a housekeeping company has stirred controversy, igniting a debate about the legally questionable practice in the country. Henan province in northern China, Huchen Housekeeping laid out a payment plan based on the age of potential surrogates.

A company offering financial compensation based on the age of potential surrogate mothers is now under formal investigation in China. The controversial payment plan outlined that surrogate mothers under 28 could earn 220,000 yuan (US$30,500), decreasing for older candidates, with those between 40 and 42 offered 170,000 yuan.

The company, operating in both Xinyang and Shanghai, provides tailored services for families seeking surrogates. However, the success of finding an ideal match reportedly depends on the client's willingness to accept the offered price. The local health commission initiated an investigation after the advertisement surfaced, despite the absence of specific legislation in China against surrogacy. Legal loopholes and travel to countries where surrogacy is permitted, such as the US, often facilitate such practices.

Online reactions to the advertisement varied, with some expressing outrage over the sensed exploitation of women. Concerns were raised about the potential for human trafficking if such practices were allowed. The incident has created debates over China's ambiguous legal stance on surrogacy, with regulations prohibiting the practice but lacking comprehensive legislation. The controversy echoes a 2021 scandal involving actress Zheng Shuang, accused of abandoning children born through US-based surrogate mothers after her relationship ended.