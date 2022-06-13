Chinese vice premier calls for 'solid efforts' to contain COVID-19 in Beijing

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has requested "solid and meticulous" COVID-19 prevention and control work in the capital city of Beijing in a bid to contain the spread of rising coronavirus cases.

Sun made the appeal during an inspection tour in the national capital, where she visited sites hit by the latest wave of infections, Xinhua news agency reported.

During her visit, the Vice Premier learned about local efforts in the epidemiological investigation and tracing, the identification of individuals faced with potential infection and related restrictions, and the handling of key outbreak sites.

The Chinese vice-premier also visited the city's headquarters for COVID-19 response, heard a report on coordinated epidemiological investigation efforts, and held a meeting on quickening the implementation of COVID-19 control measures.

On Monday, Beijing postponed the resumption of face-to-face classes in schools due to the bar-related cluster infections which have involved 228 COVID-19 cases in 100 communities, Communist Party's Global Times reported.

The city officials also cancelled all sports events after due to resurgence occurred in a sudden manner. The infection is spreading extensively and involved people of different groups.

According to the state media, 45 new infections were reported from midnight to 3 pm on Monday, of which one was found at the community level.

Earlier, the government officials said the bar-related outbreaks were "more difficult to contain" than the 2020 Xinfadi market outbreak or the previous round, which caused citywide restaurants to suspend dine-in services.

( With inputs from ANI )

