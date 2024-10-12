"Clear and very legitimate interest": Blinken offers support for Israel's actions against Hezbollah

Vientiane [Laos], October 12 : US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has offered support to Israel's actions against Hezbollah, stressing that Tel Aviv has a "clear and very legitimate" interest.

Blinken said on Friday that Hezbollah tried to create another war front when the Hamas attack on Israel took place on October 7, 2023.

Speaking to reporters after attending the 12th ASEAN-US Summit in Vientiane on Friday, the US Secretary said, "When the horror of October 7 happened, the next day Hezbollah joined in, trying to create another front. In the process, the rockets and other munitions that they were launching into northern Israel forced people to flee from their homes, and some 70,000 Israelis have had to leave their homes."

He said that Israel responded to attacks from Hezbollah in Lebanon. The US Secretary of State stressed that they all have a strong interest in trying to help create an environment in which people can go back to their homes safely and securely.

"In southern Lebanon - because Israel responded to these attacks from Hezbollah - you have many people who had to leave their homes. This is well before the last few weeks; this is what happened over the last year. And we all have a strong interest in trying to help create an environment in which people can go back to their homes and live there safely and securely, and kids can go back to school," he said.

Extending support to Israel's actions against Hezbollah, Blinken stated, "Israel has a clear and very legitimate interest in doing that. The people of Lebanon want the same thing. We believe that the best way to get there is through a diplomatic understanding, one that we've been working on for some time and one that we're extremely focused on right now."

The conflict in Gaza started after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. About 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages. Following the October 7 attack, Israel launched a counter-offensive against Hamas, vowing to eliminate the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties.

Blinken stressed that Israel has a right to defend itself against terror attacks coming from Hezbollah and Hamas. He called it "important" that Israel while acting against Hezbollah and Hamas, makes sure that civilians are protected and not caught in a terrible crossfire.

"Israel has a right to defend itself against terror attacks coming from Hezbollah, from Hamas, from anyone else. But it's also vitally important that in doing that, they focus on making sure that civilians are protected and, again, are not being caught in a terrible crossfire. So, that's another area of concern," he said.

On October 9, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) struck two key Hezbollah sites in Beirut's Dahieh district. The precision strikes hit the terrorist group's intelligence headquarters and a major weapons manufacturing facility.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF said, "Take a look at how close a weapons production facility was next to civilian infrastructure in the Dahieh area."

"Overnight, we conducted a precise, targeted strike on this facility as well as a Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in the area. This is why we must operate in the Dahieh area," the post added.

The IDF further said that Hezbollah deliberately embedded its weapons storage facilities beneath residential buildings, schools, mosques and universities, endangering the civilian population in the area. Israel said it warned nearby residents to evacuate.

Meanwhile, the Israel Foreign Ministry said that the weapons production facility in the Dahieh region was located next to civilian infrastructure.

In a post on X, it wrote, "Hezbollah in one picture. A weapons production facility next to civilian infrastructure in the Dahieh area."It added, "Overnight, the IDF conducted a precise, targeted strike on this facility as well as a Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in the area."

