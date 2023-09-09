“Climate change, fight against poverty are two challenges that need to be addressed together”: EU Council President Michel

New Delhi [India], September 9 : European Council President Charles Michel said on Saturday that climate change and the fight against poverty are two challenges that need to be addressed together, and for this, “you can count on the European Union.”

Michel said, “Climate change and the fight against poverty are two challenges that we must address together, in parallel, and we know that more resources and more funding are needed. The EU fully supports the initiatives put forward by Antonio Guterres for the reform of the multilateral development banks — more inclusiveness, private sector involvement, more financial capacity and more inclusiveness.”

In the beginning, Michel expressed gratitude for India’s leadership during the G20 Presidency, noting that the G20 Summit came during the time when the world is facing Herculean challenges.

“I would also like to join in the warm words of thanks for your hospitality, but also for your leadership during the Presidency of the G20. This comes at a time when the world is facing Herculean challenges,” he added.

He further said that although climate change is impacting the world daily, digital transformation is changing the way economic development is envisaged in the future.

“On the one hand, climate change is having a daily impact all over the world. And, on the other hand, the digital transformation is changing the way economic development is envisaged in the future,” Michel said.

He also highlighted the Covid crisis that has put humanity to the test and revealed weaknesses and vulnerabilities of the world.

Underscoring the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Michel said, “For some time now, a war has been unleashed by a permanent member of the Security Council against Ukraine. A war that is putting to the test a rules-based world that is the legacy of the United Nations Charter, which considers sovereignty and territorial integrity to be principles that guarantee peace, security and stability.”

At One Earth, Michel emphasized that we must fight for peace with nature.

“At One Earth, we want a better future for the generations that follow us. We must fight for peace with nature, the fight against climate change,” he said.

He also said that wars which start irresponsibly impact beyond the security of the European continent.

“We must also fight against those who start wars completely irresponsibly. This has an impact beyond the security of the European continent. It has an impact around the world. It affects energy, inflation, and worsens energy security,” he added.

He emphasized the exemplary mobilisation of the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres with the support of Turkish President Erdogan to put in place an agreement in the Black Sea to ensure that this crossroads for the transit and export of food products can be preserved. Pointing to the Russian representative, he said, “You did not accept this because not only have you decided to pull out of this agreement on the Black Sea, but at the same time you are attacking the port infrastructures. You are blocking the ports that give access to the Black Sea, and even to the Danube.”

Adding to the injury, Russia has offered one million tonnes of grain to African countries in a parody of generosity.

“We know that the Black Sea agreement has so far delivered more than 30 million tonnes of exports, mainly to the most vulnerable countries. And that the solidarity routes, alternative routes developed by the EU and with the EU, have already enabled 40 million tonnes of grain to be exported,” he said.

Michel further added, “One million tonnes offered — as if it were a gift. This is absolutely appalling cynicism. On the other hand, there are those who are really fighting to come to the aid of the most fragile and vulnerable populations.”

He highlighted that this is why EU support the United Nations Charter and the just peace proposed by President Zelenskyy inspired by the United Nations Charter.

European Council President Charles Michel further extended support for the African Union candidacy in the G20.

“Mr President of the AU, Mr President of the Comoros, the EU did not hesitate and immediately supported your candidacy as soon as it was announced. That is why we are happy, with my colleagues around the table, to welcome you to the G20,” he said.

