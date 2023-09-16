CM Mamata Banerjee attends Bengal Global Business Summit in Madrid, says "summit served as a gateway to Bengal"

Madrid [Spain], September 16 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her delight in attending the Bengal Global Business Summit in Madrid, Spain. Noting that the summit served as a "gateway to Bengal", she said it is a land of immense potential and possibilities.

Banerjee reached Spain on Tuesday to participate in a three-day business summit aimed at attracting foreign investment in the state.

Taking to her social media platform 'Facebook', Banerjee wrote, "It was a sheer pleasure to attend the Bengal Global Business Summit in Madrid, Spain. The presence of esteemed business leaders, visionaries, and partners from around the world made this event truly exceptional."

"Your participation added immense value to our collective efforts to foster global collaboration," she added.

She further said, "The summit served as a gateway to Bengal, a land of immense potential and possibilities."

West Bengal CM extended her invitation to the attendees of the summit to explore the myriad opportunities that Bengal has to offer.

"Bengal, with its rich heritage, skilled workforce, and strategic location, offers a promising landscape for investment and business growth. I extend a warm invitation to all attendees to explore the myriad opportunities that Bengal has to offer," she said in her post.

Moreover, Banerjee emphasized that we can achieve success through mutual cooperation and shared vision.

"Let us work together to harness the vast potential that Bengal and the global business community offer," she added.

Furthermore, she stated that she will look forward to strengthening the ties between two nations and creating a better future through sustainable business growth in Bengal.

"I express my sincere gratitude to all participants, partners, and attendees for making the Bengal Global Business Summit in Spain a resounding success. We look forward to strengthening our ties, fostering innovation, and creating a brighter future through sustainable business growth in Bengal," the post added.

Earlier, during Banerjee's visit, former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly met Mamata Banerjee on Thursday.

The Government of West Bengal and Liga Nacional de Fútbol Profesional (LALIGA), have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to elevate the game through mutual collaborations between India and Spain.

"Bengal is the Mecca of Football, and emotions run deep in every Bengali for this beautiful sport. Today, Hon'ble CM @MamataOfficial held a productive meeting with La Liga Officials to explore investment prospects aimed at enhancing the beautiful game within our state," stated All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in another tweet.

Earlier before boarding the flight for Spain, Mamata Banerjee said, "We are going to Spain after 5 years. Spain was a partner during the Kolkata Book Fair. Spain has a prosperous manufacturing industry. We are going at their invitation. Let us see what progress can be made.

"Bengal Business Summit is scheduled to be held on November 21-23."She further added, "Spain officials have visited Bengal many times but we have not reciprocated in the same way. So I am leaving for Spain. In Dubai also we have a business summit.

"The West Bengal CM hoped for a positive outcome from the business summit in Spain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor