Cold wave results in 145 deaths in Taiwan over two days

Taipei [Taiwan], January 25 : Taiwan's cold wave has resulted in 145 deaths from out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) in the last two days and over 300 since Saturday (January 20), reported Taiwan News.

As temperatures dropped across Taiwan, 92 individuals died from OHCA on Monday and 53 on Tuesday (Jan. 23), according to National Fire Agency (NFA) figures cited by China Times.

The majority were older and had pre-existing ailments. The severe cold front came on Saturday and resulted in 71 OHCA deaths, according to the NFA. On Sunday (January 21), 78 OHCA fatalities were reported. Between Saturday and Tuesday, a total of 294 individuals perished.

On Wednesday (Jan. 24), temperatures in locations north of Kaohsiung, the eastern part of the nation, and Kinmen are likely to be below 6 degrees Celsius or constantly around 10 degrees Celsius or below.

Temperatures in Lienchiang County may dip below 2 degrees Celsius or remain steady at 6 degrees Celsius or below.

According to the Yunlin County Fire Department, the majority of the seven OHCA patients on Tuesday had a history of high blood pressure and heart disease, and they ranged in age from 67 to 91. The Chiayi County Fire Department received five occurrences of OHCA, all of which were reported by the elderly, reported Taiwan News.

According to the Changhua County Fire Department, two instances of OHCA were sent to the hospital on Tuesday. Both included senior guys, ages 73 and 64.

Notably, Li Ching-an, the fire chief of New Taipei City, stated that the cold weather care mechanism was triggered every Monday.

Borough officials have been asked to broadcast warnings about carbon monoxide poisoning prevention measures. Residents should keep their doors and windows open to allow for proper ventilation.

