Colombo Security Conclave held in New Delhi on terrorism-related cases

The Colombo Security Conclave Training Programme on Investigation of Terrorism-related Cases was held in New Delhi from June 20-28, the National Security Council Secretariat said on Tuesday.

The programme was organised by the National Investigation Agency, in collaboration with the National Security Council Secretariat. The event saw participation from India, Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Seychelles.

The training programme was one of the engagement activities identified in the Colombo Security Conclave's Roadmap for Cooperation and Activities for 2022-23 agreed by member countries at the 5th NSA level Meeting held in Maldives on March 9-10.

"Participants discussed the various challenges related to investigating terrorism-related cases in their respective countries and shared experiences and best practices on prosecution of terrorism-related cases, legal provisions in their respective countries, terror financing (including counterfeit currency), online radicalization and social media footprints, organized crime, economic intelligence, cyber and mobile forensics, and role of INTERPOL," the National Security Council Secretariat said in a statement.

According to the press statement, panellists emphasised on the need for experience sharing, closer cooperation and coordination among member and observer countries of the Colombo Security Conclave for effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism and radicalisation-related cases.

They agreed to identify specific areas to take forward the cooperation on countering terrorism and radicalisation under the Colombo Security Conclave.

Back in April, the Colombo Security Conclave Virtual Conference on Sharing of experiences in investigation of terrorism cases was organised by the National Investigation Agency of India. Panellists and participants from India, Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh participated in the virtual conference.

