"Complete and utter bulls**t": US VP Vance slams reports on alleged letter by Trump to Jeffrey Epstein

Washington DC [US], July 18 : As the controversy surrounding the Epstein files continues to cause disarray among 'MAGA' supporters in the US, a recent Wall Street Journal report alleging ties between President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein has further fuelled the fire which was swiftly and strongly condemned by Vice President JD Vance, who dismissed it as "complete and utter bulls**t."

Following the report by the WSJ, which stated that the US President has sent a letter to Epstein, the contents of which were sexually suggestive, Vance expressed outrage in a post on X on Friday (local time), noting that the media house should be "ashamed" for publishing such stories.

Vance further questioned the credibility of the report, asking about the whereabouts of the letter.

"Forgive my language, but this story is complete and utter bullshit. The WSJ should be ashamed for publishing it. Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump?" Vance said in the post.

Vance further challenged the journalistic ethics of the WSJ, reflecting on a broader narrative of scepticism regarding allegations against Trump.

"Doesn't it violate some rule of journalistic ethics to publish a letter like this without showing it to the victim of this hit piece? Will the people who have bought into every hoax against President Trump show an ounce of skepticism before buying into this bizarre story?" the US VP added.

The remarks came after a collection of letters gifted to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday in 2003 included a note bearing Donald Trump's name and an outline of a naked woman, according to a WSJ report published on Thursday (local time), as reported by CNN.

Trump has denied the allegation and accused the media of running a coordinated smear campaign, according to CNN.

Trump also threatened to sue The Wall Street Journal, News Corp., and Rupert Murdoch for the story they published about his links with Epstein.

"The Wall Street Journal, and Rupert Murdoch, personally, were warned directly by President Donald J. Trump that the supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE and, if they print it, they will be sued. Mr. Murdoch stated that he would take care of it but, obviously, did not have the power to do so. The Editor of The Wall Street Journal, Emma Tucker, was told directly by Karoline Leavitt, and by President Trump, that the letter was a FAKE, but Emma Tucker didn't want to hear that. Instead, they are going with a false, malicious, and defamatory story anyway. President Trump will be suing The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Mr. Murdoch, shortly. The Press has to learn to be truthful, and not rely on sources that probably don't even exist," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Thw US President also called for the release of grand jury transcripts related to Jeffrey Epstein's case, calling it a 'scam' allegedly perpetuated by the Democrats.

"Based on the ridiculous amount of publicity given to Jeffrey Epstein, I have asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end right now," he stated in another post on Truth Social.

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi also acknowledged Trump's call, stating, "President Trumpwe are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts," in a post on X.

Earlier, Trump's 'MAGA' fanbase targeted Bondi over the Justice Department's handling of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, including the US Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation's joint memo, which stated that there is no "client list" and reaffirmed that Epstein died by suicide in 2019, as reported by The Hill.

Epstein, a disgraced financier, faced multiple allegations of sex trafficking involving underage girls and was known for his connections with numerous high-profile individuals, including influential celebrities, business leaders, and political figures, the Hill reported.

His long-time associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted of sex trafficking in 2022 and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor