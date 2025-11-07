Concludes "fruitful visit" to New Zealand, looks forward for early conclusion of FTA: Piyush Goyal

Wellington [New Zealand], November 7 : Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal concluded his official visit to New Zealand on Friday and said both countries are working towards the "early conclusion" of a "balanced, comprehensive & mutually beneficial" Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

In a post on X, Goyal stated that, during his visit, he, along with his delegation, reviewed progress made in the 4th Round of India-New Zealand FTA negotiations, which focused on goods market access, services, economic and technical cooperation, and investment opportunities.

The Commerce Minister emphasised India's intent to work towards the early conclusion of a "balanced, comprehensive and mutually beneficial" agreement that reflects the growing strategic and economic convergence between the two countries.

"Concluded my fruitful visit to New Zealand with a meeting with my friend & counterpart, Todd McClay. The 4th Round of India-New Zealand FTA negotiations was focused on goods market access, services, economic & technical cooperation, and investment opportunities," his post read.

"We look forward to working towards the early conclusion of a balanced, comprehensive & mutually beneficial agreement, in line with the growing strategic and economic convergence between India & New Zealand," it added.

The November 3-7 visit also saw extensive engagements with business leaders, industry representatives, and members of the Indian diaspora across Auckland and Rotorua, as per a release issued by the Minister of Commerce and Industry.

The India-New Zealand Business Forum, organised by the Auckland Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the High Commission of India in Wellington, marked a major highlight of the trip.

It brought together senior government officials and key stakeholders to explore new avenues for partnership and collaboration.

As per the release, a fireside chat between Goyal and McClay during the forum underscored the strong political and economic will on both sides to deepen engagement, with discussion built on the renewed momentum following the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in March 2025 in India, where both leaders agreed to pursue a forward-looking trade pact.

Goyal also interacted with several prominent New Zealand business leaders, including Carmen Vicelich (CEO, Valocity), Ranjay Sikka (CEO, Slumberzone), Nathan Guy (Chairman, Meat Industry Association), and Tony Clifford (Managing Director, Pan Pac).

Conversations centred around expanding cooperation in agriculture, tourism, technology, education, sports, gaming, drone technology, and the space sector, with space collaboration emerging as a promising new area, the release added.

In Rotorua, the Minister addressed a CEO Roundtable attended by members of the Indian business delegation and New Zealand enterprise leaders, highlighting India's attractiveness as a global investment destination that offers vast opportunities for innovation and value addition.

Goyal, along with McClay, also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Auckland and Rotorua.

In Auckland, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joined the gathering, lauding the Indian community as a "living bridge" between the two nations. Goyal urged the diaspora to continue contributing to New Zealand's development while remaining deeply connected to their roots in India.

"In Auckland, Rt. Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, joined them in addressing the Indian community. He emphasized the vital role of the Indian diaspora as a "living bridge" between India and New Zealand, echoing the sentiments expressed by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Shri Goyal encouraged members of the diaspora to continue contributing to the growth and development of New Zealandtheir Karm-Bhoomiwhile staying deeply connected to their roots in India, and to take on leadership roles in strengthening communities in both countries," the release read.

As part of the visit, the Indian business delegation held a series of meetings with key New Zealand enterprises and conducted site visits to Red Stag Sawmill, Fonterra Co-operative Group's Dairy and Food Innovation Headquarters, and the Auckland University Innovation Hub, exploring opportunities for collaboration in trade, technology, and investment.

The visit underscored New Zealand's emerging position as a strategic partner in India's growth journey and reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening bilateral economic linkages and fostering long-term cooperation with New Zealand.

