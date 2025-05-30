Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holds "warm, engaging" talks with New Zealand's Dy PM

New Delhi [India], May 30 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, during his two-day official visit to India.

Both leaders had a "warm and engaging" conversation on strengthening ties between our two countries.

In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Honoured to meet the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Right Hon. Winston Peters, in New Delhi today."

"We had a warm and engaging conversation on strengthening ties between our two countries, shared democratic values, and the importance of global cooperation in an increasingly complex world," he added.

Earlier, he also met with Union Minister JP Nadda in New Delhi.

During his Delhi address, he emphasised the strengthening partnership between New Zealand and India in various areas. He noted India's emergence as a geopolitical giant and vital security actor in the region."In an increasingly multi-polar world, India is emerging as a geopolitical giant and a vital security actor both regionally and globally...", said New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Peters.

Speaking at Ananta Aspen Centre, Peters highlighted the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Air New Zealand and Air India, which aims to explore codeshare agreements across 16 routes. This move is expected to boost tourism, educational exchanges, and business links between the two nations.

"A significant step forward came with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Air New Zealand and Air India, aiming to explore a codeshare agreement across 16 routes covering India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand," he said.

"This move will ease travel between our nations, strengthening tourism, educational exchanges, and business links... But our partnership with India extends far beyond economics. It reaches into defence and security a growing priority for New Zealand in the Indo-Pacific," he added.

He further noted that both nations have taken deliberate steps to "build closer defence ties" with India, with a recently signed defence cooperation arrangement "paving the way for greater collaboration" between India and New Zealand's armed forces.

