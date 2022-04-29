Congressman Sherman urges Blinken to persuade US broadcaster to reach out to Pakistani Sindhis

Congressman Brad Sherman urged US State Secretary Antony Blinken to direct the US radio broadcaster to start a Sindhi language programming to reach out to the members of the Sindhi community, a minority in Pakistan.

The Congressman said that they have tried to convince the Voice of America (VOA) for the move however, they ignored all the offers including financial offers.

At House Foreign Affairs Committee, responsible for foreign policy legislation and oversight, Sherman said, "In Pakistan the most internally contentious and unpredictable politics of any nuclear power and congress's directed the voice of America to reach out the people of Pakistan in the Sindhi language as well as Urdu."

"The Voice of America ignored that. We even gave money for that. They ignored that. I hope they hear from you that how important that we reach the people of Pakistan and in Southern Pakistan in the Sindhi language," he added.

Taking to twitter, Sherman wrote, "Spoke with @SecBlinken about the need to communicate with #Sindh with Sindhi language programming."

On April 6, the Sindhi Foundation showed The Long Walk Documentary in a private screening to US members of Congress and staff at the US Capitol.

US congressman, Brad Sherman on Sunday supported "Long Walk' or "Long March" from New York City to Washington DC by Sindhi Foundation, covering a distance of more than 350 miles on foot to draw attention to issues like enforced disappearances, the plight of Sindhi women in Pakistan and climate change.

"I was pleased to meet with leaders of the Sindh community. We discussed issues such as enforced disappearances in Sindh #Pakistan. We also discussed the need to reach out to Sindhis in their own language and my efforts to establish a Sindhi language service at the @VOANews," tweeted Brad Sherman.

"The Sindhi Foundation Long Walk for Freedom, April 7 - 29, from the UN in NYC to DC, will draw attention to issues like enforced disappearances and climate change," Sherman said through his tweet.

Members of the Sindhi community, a minority from Pakistan staged a protest under the US-based Sindhi Foundation to raise awareness for human rights violations and climate change.

Titled 'Long Walk for Freedom, Nature, and Love', is a demonstration that will cut through five US states: Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

The idea of the Long Walk stems from the appalling realities of the Southeastern Province of Pakistan- Sindh. Issues such as enforced disappearances, the plight of Sindhi women in Pakistan, environmental problems in Sindh, and even something as basic as water have been some of the major concerns for the people of Sindh for decades, including those who live away from home in exile, including a Sindhi activist based in Washington DC, who is also the person behind the Long Walk.

Earlier, Sindhi-American activist Fatima Gul highlighted the plight of Sindhi people in Pakistan and said there is no value of minorities in the country as anyone can violate their rights, especially women.

"Anyone can abduct us, rape us, and violate our rights. Anyone can force us into marriages, into a lifetime of sexual slavery, and even brutally kill us," Gul said during the 49th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

( With inputs from ANI )

