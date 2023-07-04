Connectivity crucial but essential to respect sovereignty, regional integrity of member states: PM Modi at SCO Summit

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday placed significant emphasis on the importance of connectivity for the advancement of member states within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

PM Modi, in an apparent dig at Pakistan and China, called on member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to maintain respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity while pursuing connectivity initiatives.

"Strong connectivity is crucial for the progress of any region. Better connectivity not only enhances mutual trade but also fosters mutual trust. However, in these efforts, it is essential to uphold the basic principles of the SCO charter, particularly respecting the sovereignty and regional integrity of the Member States," PM said while chairing the SCO summit.

Notably, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit concluded on Tuesday under India's presidency with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually chairing the meeting of head of states.

As Iran has now become full member of SCO today, PM Modi stressed that enhancing connectivity is of paramount importance for the development of any region.

PM Modi said, "Following Iran's membership in the SCO, we can work towards maximizing the utilization of the Chabahar Port."

"The International North-South Transport Corridor can serve as a secure and efficient route for landlocked countries in Central Asia to access the Indian Ocean. We should strive to realize its full potential," he added.

While briefing media, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the significance of connectivity for the progress and development of member states. In doing so, he also made it clear that while pursuing connectivity initiatives, it is essential to uphold the principles of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Prime Minister clearly said in his remarks that connectivity is important for SCO members states. But connectivity has to be respectful of sovereignty and territorial integrity. India's position on the BRI has been clear," Kwatra said when asked about any message to Pakistan or China on the issue of BRI and CPEC.

After SCO Summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra in a special briefing said, "Iran is now a member. Belarus is set to become a full member by 2024. As of now, there are 14 other dialogue partners in SCO. There are also three observers. To our understanding, there are no more pending requests from members to become full SCO members as of now."

PM Modi called on member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to not hesitate to condemn countries that use cross-border terrorism as 'policy instruments' and shelter terrorists.

"Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies and give shelter to terrorists," Prime Minister Modi said adding that the SCO should not hesitate to criticise such countries and "there should be no double standards on terrorism."

Speaking on the PM Modi's call for cooperation against terrorism, the Foreign Secretary said that the SCO charter talks about cooperation against terrorism and modalities to fight the challenge.

"The priority among the SCO member states to fight against the menace of terrorism is actually clearly spelled out in the Article 1 of the SCO Charter, which talks of the need for the SCO countries to come together to correct problems of terrorism, separatism and extremism," he said.

Kwatra added, "The Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) that is located in Tashkent, was essentially built to meet this charter objective of SCO. That is a forum that brings together the countries of the forum. What should be the modalities of SCO member states to fight this challenge, whether that is information exchange on specifics of terrorism, extremism and separatist problem, sharing assessments among the member states. And how exactly the SCO member states strengthen cooperation to fight these challenges".

