Construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam alarms residents of Gilgit-Baltistan: Report

The construction of the Diamer-Bhasha Dam in Pakistan, the largest roller compact concrete dam in the world on the river Indus has alarmed the residents of Gilgit-Baltistan, once again raising the issue of environmental degradation, according to a report by the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS).

The report says that Pakistan's big dam model has come under the scanner in view of the recent floods in the country. "The country needs to look for alternative models which could be both economically viable as well environmentally safe and do not cause as much displacement and destitution."

The dam is located in a highly seismic zone and thus is a source of great concern for the citizens as they will have to face the consequences of its construction while its benefits will go to the people living in Punjab and Sindh, the report said.

Though Islamabad has been pushing for the dam's development, the recent floods in Pakistan have created a need to review the project and to construct it in a more scientific way which minimises its adverse effects like loss of livelihood.

The dam's construction affects the citizens of Gilgit Baltistan. The government has, however, neglected the opinion of the locals and has also failed to compensate them for the land's acquisition.

"It is estimated that Bhasha Diamar mega dam's reservoir, located in Diamar, would submerge 110 km of the Karakoram Highway and around 80,000 people would be displaced initially. After the dam's further extension, about 300,000 more local indigenous people will be displaced and over 200 km of area up to Gilgit town will be submerged. This may also result in a great loss to the region's wildlife and mineral resources," reported IFFRAS.

The IFFRAS report also says that: "At its height, the project is supposed to move 70,000 trucks across the border every day. Though this number is much lower at present, it would increase movement and pollution in the region beyond repair in due course. If the pristine environment of this region is polluted and aesthetics eroded, the money Gilgit Baltistan makes from tourism would be under great threat."

The region's local community is also worried about the threat to the rare animal species living in the area.

Recently, the South Asia Press reported that Pakistan is struggling to stay afloat after the large-scale floods and torrential rains in the country this year. Pakistan needs more international aid to cope with the devastating effects of the disaster.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor